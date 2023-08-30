JSW Foundation launches anti-dengue awareness campaign in Barbil

Barbil : JSW Foundation,in association with a local Self-Help Group (SHG),launched a comprehensive anti-dengue awareness campaign in response to the growing concern of rising dengue cases in the city at Ward No-15 in Barbil, Odisha on Saturday, 26th August.

As part of the campaign, JSW Foundation donated 200 mosquito nets and fogging machines besides developed information pamphlets on how to curb dengue through good cleanliness and hygiene practices. The materials were donated in the presence of WardMembers and local people. Ward No 15 Member, Shibananda Champia and Ward No14 Member, Subhashree Debasmita Patra encouraged the residents to adhere to dengue prevention measures.

Key personalities including Pushpa Das, Shankar Konar, and Sunil Gupta graced the event with their presence and expressed their support for the campaign. JSW Foundation officials emphasized the importance of preventive measures, urging households to eliminate potential breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes, such as stagnant water in coolers, containers, and trays.

Theofficials further stressed the need for community members to sensitize themselves and raise awareness among their peers. Fostering a sense of responsibility among young minds was highlighted as a crucial aspect of combating dengue and preventing its spread.

Speaking on the campaign Mr. Ashwini Saxena, CEO of JSW Foundation said, “Dengue has been a prevailing concern around the country, the town of Barbil has been witnessing growing cases of the fever. Through the anti-dengue campaign, JSW Foundation reiterates its commitment to the health and well-being of the community. Our goal through this campaign is to create a dengue-free environment through continued collaboration and proactive initiatives.”

The local community expressed its gratitude to both the government and JSW for their joint efforts in launching the anti-dengue campaign. The campaign is scheduled to run for 14 days, during which residents will actively participate in monitoring and driving the initiative forward.

According to a recent report by the state government, a total of 2,663 dengue cases have been reported to date in State. In response, authorities have been called upon to take necessary measures to contain and mitigate the spread of this disease.