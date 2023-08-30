CSO delegates met Odisha Governor to discuss Farmers’ concern

Bhubaneswar – A delegation comprising members of Odisha Shramajeebee Mancha (OSM), Mahila Shramajeebee Mancha, Odisha (MSMO), and Atmashakti Trust, convened a crucial meeting with His Excellency the Governor of Odisha to deliberate upon pressing agricultural issues. The discussions centered around second-crop cultivation, irrigation, access to quality seeds, and the streamlined registration of farmers through the Krushak Portal. Notably, the forthcoming special Gramsabha dedicated to Agriculture, scheduled for 2nd October, was a key point of focus.

During the meeting, Mr. Anjan Pradhan, Convener of Odisha Shramajeebee Mancha, expressed satisfaction over the proactive engagement with His Excellency Prof. Ganeshi Lal. Mr. Pradhan emphasized that the Governor keenly listened to the challenges faced by farmers in the state. In response, the Governor reassured the delegation of his full support in addressing these issues.