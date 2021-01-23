JSPL Launches Primary Eye Health Services for Truck Drivers

Angul: Leading Steelmaker of India Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) rolled out a programme for providing primary eye health services for the truck drivers in its Angul integrated steel plant, to begin with. The programme envisioned by the Chairman of JSPL Mr Naveen Jindal was inaugurated by the Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Ms Shallu Jindal at Angul today. The programme was launched aligning to the spirit of observation of National Road Safety Month (January 18-February 17) by JSPL.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sightsavers India, a leading organisation working towards protecting the eyesight for the Service Providers.

Expressing his happiness for the actualisation of his vision in rolling out of the programme for eye health Check-up and remedial measures for the truck drivers Mr Naveen Jindal in his message said “Truck Drivers play a pivotal role in economic activities of the country. Though they are the silent movers of the economy, their contribution is hardly recognised. Through this initiative JSPL aims at ensuring healthy eye of all our driver friends and also at better road Safety”.

Inaugurating the Programme Ms Shallu Jindal said, “This initiative with Sightsavers India to provide primary eye healthcare is part of our mission to improve the Quality of life of People at large. Our Drivers are front line contributors for equitable development of the country. This programme not only provides primary and referral eye care services, but also includes provision for providing required spectacles and awareness drive”.

Ms Shallu Jindal while thanking the Sight Savers India Team and Angul District Administration for their collaboration with JSPL Foundation for this noble cause solicited the Blessings of Lord Jagannath for taking forward this initiative to the next level across the Country.

Sightsavers India as an implementing partner for this programme will offer primary health service through a vision care centre equipped with necessary eye care equipment, devises and infrastructure. A team of Optometrist, Community Health Worker and Ophthalmic Assistant will provide eye care services like screen and refraction. The truck drivers identified with refractive errors will be provided with spectacles and those who need more detailed check-up shall be referred to the hospitals. The programme targets to cover more than 1500 truck drivers in next four months.

“Sightsavers is delighted to partner with JSPL at providing eye care services to truck drivers. The program shall work towards road safety and supporting eye care services for needy and marginalized target groups like truck drivers” said Sightsavers India’s Head Corporate Fundraising Mr Jatin Tiwari.

For the programme, JSPL shall be providing necessary financial support that attempts to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 3.6 i.e. to halve the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents.

Truck Drivers would be sensitised on eye health through various IEC and Behavioural Change Communication (BCC) activities.

Additional District Magistrate (Revenue), Angul Mr Santosh Kumar Pradhan, OAS(S), Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Angul Mr Bibhanjan Samantsinghray, JSPL’s President and Head (Group CSR & Sustainability Mr Prashant Hota, General Manager (CSR) Ms Puspalata Satapathy, Eye Specialists of District Head Quarter Hospital, Angul Dr. Nilamadhab Pradhan, Sightsavers India’s Asst. Manager (Corporate Partnerships) Supratim Sahu, Zonal Coordinator Suman Chakraborty and other officials were present on the occasion.