JSPL Foundation observes World AIDS Day 2021

Angul: JSPL Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd observed the World AIDS Day-2021 at different places of Angul District. The field functionaries of JSPL Foundation, along with the representatives of Odisha State AIDS Control Society (OSACS) and Utkal Sevak Samaj sensitised the community about the consequences of HIV/AIDS and its prevention, treatment and care.

As an ethical partner to address HIV/AIDS, the Angul unit of JSPL has already signed the MoU with the National AIDS Control Society to implement the Employer Led Model. So far more than four lakh people have been covered under HIV counselling and 3.7 lakh people have been screened voluntarily against HIV as per NACO Guidelines.

On this occasion, the CSR Volunteers tagged red ribbons to all employees, truckers and commuters inside the Plant to observe the occasion. In addition to this JSPL Foundation also spread out the message of the day through Banners, Posters, Leaflets, Booklets, etc. With the help of the Integrated Counselling & Testing Center (ICTC), it also organised a personal counselling camp for the Truckers.