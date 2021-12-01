Government announces Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 6 mandated rabi crops

New Delhi : Government has recently announced Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 6 mandated rabi crops viz. wheat, barley, gram, masur (lentil), rapeseed & mustard and safflower, for Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2022-23, on the basis of the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), and after considering the views of State Governments and Central Ministries/Departments concerned and other relevant factors.

The NITI Aayog (erstwhile Planning Commission) has conducted a study entitled “Efficacy of minimum support prices on farmers”, 2016. The study covered 14 States, 36 Districts, 72 Blocks, 144 Villages and 1440 Households. The study is based on both the primary and secondary data. The study has found among other things that MSP declared by the Government has encouraged 78 % of the farmers covered under the study for adopting improved methods of farming such as high yielding varieties of seeds, organic manure, chemical fertilizer, pesticides and improved methods of harvesting etc.

Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23

Sl. No. COMMODITY MSP (₹/quintal) 1 WHEAT 2015 2 BARLEY 1635 3 GRAM 5230 4 MASUR (LENTIL) 5500 5 RAPESEED & MUSTARD 5050 6 SAFFLOWER 5441

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha.