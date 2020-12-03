JSPL Foundation observed International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2020

Angul: “Asha the Hope”, a rehabilitation and empowerment centre for children with special needs and differently-abled persons today observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2020 with various activities and commemorations. The Centre which is run by JSPL Foundation at Angul organised various competitions among the special children to boost their confidence. Also known as ‘World Disability Day’, this day is celebrated across the world on 3rd December of every year. The theme of this year is ‘Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World’.

Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Ms Shallu Jindal, in a message on the occasion said, “Every Child is Special and they possess distinctive capabilities. Asha the Hope Centres have discharged commendable responsibility in building confidence among hundreds of Children and Persons with Special needs and mainstreaming them to meet life in its full steam. This day is a celebration of their special skills as well as advocating an inclusive society.”

Asha the Hope is the rehabilitation centre for specially-abled children of the periphery where the children get special attention and care for their mental and physical development. It not only provides transportation facilities to such children of the periphery villages to attend the required therapy sessions but also the therapists ensure the regular visits to the doorsteps of the target children to monitor their improvement and assist them during the lockdown for COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with the winners of the competitions, all the differently abled participants were also honoured for their contribution to the day and for their commitment to overcome their physical challenges.

Recently JSPL has also been awarded with the Most Innovative Project of the Year Award in India International CSR Impact Awards 2020 organised by Brand India for bringing around 4900 children of Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand to mainstream society through its “Asha the Hope” Centres.

