JSPL Foundation-built ‘Model Anganwadi Centre’ inaugurated

Tensa: A child-friendly ‘Model Anganwadi Centre’, constructed by JSPL Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) was inaugurated at Tensa in Sundergarh district on Thursday. Shri Bhairab Singh Patel, Project Director, DRDA, Sundergarh; Mrs Pallavi Rani Raj, Tehsildar, Koira and Mrs Anita Putty, Sarpanch, Tensa were present on the occasion among other company officials.

As many as 35 preschool kids of tribal-dominated Tantra and Phuljhar villages under Tensa gram panchayat of Koira Block will be immensely benefitted from the centre. The Model Centre is a safe and attractive place for children with facilities like early stimulation, infant games, model features, waste management and nutri-garden. It is also having adequate space to conduct multi-purpose activities including student learning programmes, student co-curricular activities, health and social awareness programme, SHG meets etc.

In his address Shri Pramod Kumar Patra, Unit Head of JSPL’s Tensa Mines said, “Since long there has been a request from the villagers for an Anganwadi Centre as there is no such facility in the area. I’m really happy that we are able to make it”.

Situated on a semi-hilly landscape, the Centre also boasts of many nature specific pictorial representation to attract the kids and help develop quick learning attitude among them.

Lauding the initiative of JSPL Foundation, Shri Patel said, “People of the area really need such an infrastructure which will not only help prepare children aged 1-5 for entry into primary school, but will improve their health by providing nutrition-rich food, and increase school attendance, by both inculcating the habit of going daily to an educational institution.”

He added the centre will certainly help to improve in the overall malnutrition status of children under the age of five.

Over a hundred villagers of Tantra and Phuljhar present to witness the event thanked JSPL Foundation for their dream project.

Related

comments