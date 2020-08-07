JSPL Barbil Observes 90th Birth Anniversary of OP Jindal

Barbil: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) observed 90th birth anniversary of Shri Om Prakash Jindal, the great visionary and founder of Jindal Group here on Friday. To commemorate the day, several programmes were organised at Jindal School and pellet plant premises.

Executive Vice President and JSPL’s Barbil Unit Head Shri Suresha G along with other employees and workers of the pelletisation complex offered floral tributes to the visionary industrialist and philanthropist, who was fondly called as Bauji.

In his address Shri Suresha G, said, “Bauji was a visionary entrepreneur with highest standards of ethics, transparency and integrity. He was very optimistic and his journey will remain as the eternal source of inspiration and guidance for all young Indians. He will always be remembered for his immense contribution to the Indian Steel Industry.”

Earlier in the day, havan and yagna was performed at Shramik Vihar in the pellet plant premises. Over three hundred workers and employees paid respect to the revered soul at the end of the day-long event. In a unique way, paying tributes to the leader, students of Jindal School performed cultural programme through a virtual meet. The event included classical dance and recitation of self-composed poems in memory of the leader.

Among others EVP (Commercial) Shri SK Agrawal, GM (HR & ES) Shri Sarat Kishore Panda, DGM (CSR) Shri Vargil Lakra and Jindal School principal Ms Sangitarani Das were present on the occasion.

