Targeting the significant shift to Spiritual-Religious TourismThomas Cook India & SOTC launch Ramayana Trails

Mumbai: With the current downtime creating opportunity for reflection and introspection, Indians are now seeking a deeper meaning to life. In an endeavour to support new age Indian travellers on their journey of spirituality and self-discovery, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., India’s leading integrated travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel Ltd., have introduced Ramayana Trails – walking in the footsteps of Lord Ram and re-living his life within India. Enriching spiritual experiences include key temples and memorable places intertwined with the epic journey: Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Hampi, Madurai and Rameshwaram, with tours starting at Rs. 19 999.00*.

India is a deeply spiritual land and a significant number of Indians travel on pilgrimages/religious tours at least once a year. At Thomas Cook and SOTC, we have been witnessing an over 25% YoY growth for our spiritual tourism packages – including Char Dham, Amarnath Yatra, Vaishnodevi, Kailash Mansarovar and Bodhgaya; also Darshans by SOTC (40 itineraries covering 60 holy destinations). Our market feedback indicates that the pandemic and lockdowns have made Indians seek spiritual solace and strength even more. Given the heightened interest in Lord Ram’s life currently, the Ramayana Trails is a perfect package for Indians to combine a well-deserved break and a deeply spiritual experience as they walk in the footsteps of Lord Ram.

Ramayana Trails invites travellers to embark on an enriching spiritual sojourn, selecting from tours based on the epic compiled by adi-kavi, sage Valmiki. The programs have been designed with great care and incorporate special priority darshans, assistance to perform various Pujas at temples en-route, a guide cum storyteller to explain the nuances and historical-cum-spiritual perspective of the locales, satvik bhojan, bhajan kirtan and folklores with the locals and home cooked meals on select itineraries*.

In addition, customer benefits include:

1. Quality accommodation options with daily breakfast

2. Private transfers in AC vehicles

3. Special assistance/caretaker available on request for senior citizens

4. Affordable pricing starting at Rs. 19 999.00*

5. Flexible cancellation options & Minimal booking deposit

6. Easy payment and EMI options

7. Meticulous health & safety under the Company’s Assured Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics

8. Additionally, COVID-negative certificate facilitation services are also available

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “India’s travellers are displaying a growing interest in spiritual travel and a deeper engagement with the unique elements within each destination they visit. And so we have thoughtfully designed our Ramayana Trails based on the epic by Valmiki, enabling our customers follow in the footsteps of Lord Ram – across the various kands (chapters) from Baal Kand, Ayodhya Kand to Sunderkand. Starting at an affordable price of Rs. 19 999.00, travellers can seek spiritual solace with enriching experiences that we have included in each program: special priority darshans and pujas, a guide cum storyteller to bring alive the unique perspective of each locale, satvik bhojan, bhajan kirtan and folklores with the locals; also distinctive sites like Rishyamuka Hill, Hanuman Halli and Ram Setu bridge, among others.”

He added, “Our Assured Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics ensures meticulous health & safety protocols across every touch-point and to further assist our customers, we have tied up with ICMR accredited labs to offer seamless end-to-end COVID-negative certification services with contactless facilitation – across India.”

Mr. Daniel D’souza, President & Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel said, “We have seen renewed interest with new-age travellers seeking experiences in travel that are novel and unique while being wellness and spiritually driven. In an endeavour to offer new and unique experiences to travellers, SOTC has announced the launch of “Ramayana Trails” – a selection of specially designed religious and spiritual journeys that give deep insights into the life and journey of Lord Rama across India’s most fascinating sacred places. Travellers can embark on a spiritual journey to pay reverence at famous sacred temples, holy shrines and ashrams of Ayodhaya, Mankameshwar, Virupaksha amongst others giving them an opportunity to rejuvenate their mind and soul. The tours have been crafted keeping in mind the specific needs of the travellers to seamlessly aid their spiritual journey. The packages also combine leisure for spiritual and experiential travellers not only to seek solace, but to experience the beauty of the quaint and tranquil destinations offered.”

He added, “To ensure health and safety for travellers, we have associated with ICMR accredited labs across India to provide a first of its kind COVID-negative certification services. This, along with our Assured Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics, focuses on rebuilding confidence in a hassle-free journey for all our customers.”

