JSP observes Birthday of Chairperson Emerita  Smt. Savitri Jindal accelerating  community services

Angul: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) celebrated the birthday of Smt. Savitri Jindal, Chairperson Emeritus of O.P. Jindal Group, with accelerating its Services to socially vulnerable and underprivileged communities.

In honor of this special day, JSP Foundation, the CSR arm of JSP, distributed summer clothing and nutrition packets to residents of Leprosy Ashram, Tribal Senior Citizens Ashram, and various other locations across the Angul district, engaging with and supporting the local community.

Executive Directors Mr. Pankaj Malhan and Mr. Damodar Mittal led the joyous employees and stakeholders to commemorate Smt. Savitri Jindal’s birthday.

Special prayers and hawans were held at the Devbhoomi temple in Jindal Nagar and DAV Savitri Jindal High School, seeking blessings for Smt. Savitri Jindal’s good health and prosperity.

JSP Foundation celebrated the Day with the Children with Special Needs at Jindal Asha Centre reiterating its commitment towards an Inclusive India.

The occasion was also organized at various locations with mirth and gaiety at Jindal Nagar, Shramik Vihar, etc.