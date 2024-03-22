International Day of Forest; 15,000 Trees Planted at Dhamra Port Premises

Dhamra : In a remarkable display of environmental stewardship, Dhamra Port witnessed the planting of 15,000 saplings on the eve of the International Day of Forests. Led by Devendra Thakar, CEO, Dhamra Port and joined by key personnel including Shibananda Hota, Security head Environment Head Santosh Nayak, Vivek Gupta, and Alok Kumar Sahu, along with approximately 50 others, the plantation drive underscored the commitment of Dhamra Port to environmental sustainability. The plantation drive not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of Dhamra Port but also serves as a testament to its commitment to environmental conservation. As the saplings take root and flourish, they are expected to contribute significantly to the local biodiversity and ecosystem health. Each participant, armed with shovels and enthusiasm, contributed to the green initiative aimed at bolstering the local ecosystem and mitigating carbon footprint. The team emphasized the importance of such initiatives in nurturing the environment for future generations.