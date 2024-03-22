PM Modi conferred Bhutan’s highest civilian honour; dedicates it to 140 cr Indians

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan’s highest civilian decoration, by His Majesty the King of Bhutan in a public ceremony at the Tendrelthang, Thimphu. Prime Minister Modi is the first foreign leader to be given this prestigious award.

His Majesty the King of Bhutan had announced the conferment of the award during Bhutan’s 114th National Day celebrations held at the Tashichhodzong, Thimphu in December 2021. The award recognizes Prime Minister Modi’s contribution to strengthening India-Bhutan friendship and his people centric leadership.The citation added that the award also honours India’s rise as a global power under his leadership, and celebrates Bhutan’s special bond with India. Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has set India on the path of transformation, and that India’s moral authority and global influence have grown.

Prime Minister underlined that the award was an honour bestowed on the 1.4 billion people of Bharat and a testament to the special and unique ties between the two countries.

As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honor system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.