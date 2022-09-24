JSP Foundation Observes Rashtriya Poshan Maah – 2022

Angul : Pursuing its mission of Hungerfree India and Nutrition for All in the Country and aligning with the Govt policies , JSP Foundation, the CSR Arm of Jindal Steel & Power in coordination with Integrated Child Development Scheme, Odisha Livelihood Mission, Panchayati Raj & Drinking water Department and National Health Mission organised a mega sensitization event at Sanakerjanga Grampanchayat office premises.

During the Event, the sensitization session was conducted by Ms. Liliy Dash, Child Development Project Officer, Banarapl, Ms. Anusaya Panda, ICDS Supervisor, Dr. Jayashree Dehury, MO I/C Badakerjang PHC & Mrs. Sunita Pal, BPM, OLM, Banarapal.

A Recipe demonstration on locally available raw and cooked healthy food stall was also inaugurated by Brig. D.B.Pany, Vice President and Group Security officer, SFSS.

The programme facilitated by Mrs. Namrata Pradhan, _ Sarpanch, Sankerjang and was attended by Mrs. Puspa Satapathy, GM, CSR, Dr. Ambarish Patra from Jindal Steel and Power and Mrs. Jashmita Pradhan, Samitti Member , Mr. Sushant Tripathy, Trilochana Debta, Mr. Madanmohan Biswal, Mr. Pradyumn Sahoo, Mr. Sujan Mohapatra and other village leaders.

Villagers from Sanakerjang Panchayat , appreciated this initiative and also agreed to partner in various development initiatives with JSP Foundation and Govt.

This month-long programmes are being conducted in different Gram Panchayats for sensitising the communities about the good health and nutrition. Strengthening of Nutri Garden in Anganawadi Centers is one of the focused activities during the observation of month long programme. It needs a special mention that JSP Foundation is implementing a special Project SNEHA to address the nutritional needs of the parentless children, children living in remote areas in Pallahara, Athamallik, Kishorenagar and Chhendipada, Sr. Citizens, widows and differently abled person for their wellbeing and healthy living. The Kishori Express run by JSP Foundation also creates awareness on importance of nutrition among adolescent girls. Every year more than 30000 of girls & more than 15000 women and children are being sensitised on the proper diet, health and hygiene to maintain good health.

This programme started from 01.09.2022 and will continue till 30.09.2022. The objective of the programme is to achieve improvement in nutritional status of the people and sensitize about proper nutrition and healthy eating habits. To mark the month, sensitization programmes, support of food & hygiene kit, mosquito net to underprivileged, Recipe demonstration using locally available food materials etc. were made. The sensitisation programme provides awareness to the communities for maintaining proper nutrition, healthy eating habits and importance of hygiene for health.

Every year the Nutrition Mah is observed month long in September by the Govt .This year, the objective is to trigger Poshan Maah through Gram Panchayats as Poshan Panchayats with a key focus on “Mahila aur Swasthya” (Woman and Health) and “Bacha aur Shiksha” (Child and Education)