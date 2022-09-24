‘Lux Cozi’ ropes in Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

Hyderabad : Lux Industries Limited, (BSE: 539542 | NSE: LUXIND), one of the country’s largest innerwear manufacturers, known for its innovative and customer-demand-driven product offerings, has announced today that it has roped in legendary cricketer, former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team and current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, as the brand ambassador of Lux Cozi. Mr. Ashok Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries and Mr. Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries were present at the announcement alongside the new brand ambassador. Sourav Ganguly is the newest member to be added to the pantheon of famous endorsers for Lux Industries. Dada, as we know him, joins alongside Varun Dhawan as the brand ambassador of Lux Cozi. The brand has also created a buzz with its new television commercial film featuring Sourav Ganguly – #PorleEMonKhushi (Link to the film: https://youtu.be/B3E9eQI2BpE)

Through this collaboration, Lux Cozi aims to achieve greater heights and create a deeper connect with its consumers. Bringing Sourav Ganguly on board as a brand ambassador of Lux Cozi is a part of a groundbreaking marketing strategy by Lux with which the brand now aims at growing its market share further in individual territories. This new strategy named Lux Cozi 1K aims at making Luz Cozi an INR 1000 Cr brand in the shortest possible time.

Mr. Ashok Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries, stated, “Lux Industries has always been a consumer-driven brand and we believe in appointing our brand emissaries who help our customers connect better with us. It gives me immense joy to say this is a move that will be setting new standards. There could not have been a better face than our beloved Dada who could represent us to take our message to our consumers.”

Lux Cozi is one of the most rapidly growing brands of Lux Industries and is expected to grow exponentially, which would strengthen the Company’s brand performance in the men’s innerwear category. Being a pioneer in the field for close to six decades, Lux Cozi has taken an unprecedented step through this association to establish and augment its market dominance.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Sourav Ganguly shared, “I am delighted to partner with Lux Cozi, an iconic Indian brand. Lux has changed the hosiery industry of the country and has been the forerunner in many aspects setting benchmarks for others in the industry to follow. I hope that together we can take the brand Lux Cozi to newer heights.”

Mr. Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries, remarked, “Lux Industries’ core business strategy includes openness to constant revolution and advancement in our product range and brand identity. As a result, we are thrilled to have Sourav partnering with Lux Cozi. We all hold Dada in the highest esteem, and his popularity continues to grow. We are confident his onboarding as an ambassador of Lux Cozi will help us to collaborate better with our consumers, both in urban and rural markets.”

Lux Industries has always been proactive in adopting newer manufacturing methods, developing innovative products, and targeting the right audience through first-of-their-kind branding and promotional activities. Its customer-centric approach has assisted the brand in increasing visibility and building strong brand equity across 47 countries. It has been manufacturing more than 100 products across 14 major brands comprising a complete range of innerwear and outerwear for men, women, and children. With a strong assortment of 15 brands offering mass, mid-premium and premium products across demographics, Lux Industries has already established its market dominance in the hosiery sector and is set to grow its business across India in the coming years.