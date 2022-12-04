JSP Foundation Observes International Day of Persons with Disabilities-2022

Angul: “Asha The Hope” runs by JSP Foundation observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) 2022 at Benagadia High School in Angul district. Working on the theme of the year for IDPWD ’Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world’, 100 children with special needs including the Children of “Asha The Hope” have participated in the program.

Headmaster of Benagadia High School Mr.Dhruba Charan Sahu and School Management Committee Chair-person Mr. Durjyodhana Das, graced the occasion as Chief-Guest and Guest of Honour of the program respectively and appreciated the initiative of JSP Foundation.

On this occasion activities like Song, Dance programmes were done by the specially abled children and awards were given to them to boost their morale and spirit.

To mark this day as a memorable one for one and all an awareness rally was also organised at Benagadia village.

On this occasion, through a special message, the Chairperson of JSP Foundation Ms. Shallu Jindal said “I salute the courage and bravery of the persons with disabilities for their struggle for living and their confidence of overcoming the adversities. On this IDPWD 22, I assure the support of the JSP Foundation to each Individual with Special needs. Through our Asha the Hope Programme we are working to build an inclusive and equitable India for our citizens with special needs “.

JSP Foundation, through Asha the Hope Centre in Odisha, Chhatisgarh and Jharkhand has been rehabilitating and mainstreaming more than 5000 children with special needs..