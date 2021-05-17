Joyeeta Roy & Prateek Kumar Mishra set to produce docudrama “Major Dhyan Chand”

Bhubaneswar: Producer and Entrepreneur Joyeeta Roy and Prateek Kumar Mishra are all set to make a docudrama on legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, who was also known as The Hockey Wizard for his impeccable skills and control over the ball.

Roy and Mishra owner of Signature 24 Productions had been working on a digital campaign on Facebook to demand Bharat Ratna Award for the Hockey Wizard since August 2019. The campaign got appreciated and supported by Celebrities like Major Dhyan Chand’s son and Hockey World Cup Player Ashok Dhyan Chand, BCCI President and former Indian Cricket Team Captain Sourav Ganguly, Hockey Player Mir Ranjan Negi, Olympic Gold Medalist Gurbux Singh, Olympic Gold Medalist Harbinder Singh, Hockey Player Yuvraj Walmiki, Bollywood Actor Rachele White to name a few.

“Major Dhyan Chand” will be a documentary about the early life and struggles of the Hockey Wizard. Joyeeta and Prateek had discussed with Ashok Dhyanchand about the project and got huge appreciation. They had plans for executing the docudrama in 2020 and kick start shoot from Jhansi followed by Allahabad in the house where the legend lived and release it on August 2020 on the birth date of the legend! However, Due to Covid, plans were dropped.

The duo is currently all set to bring the project live this year with the intention to educate the youth of India about the Legend and take the initiative of demanding Bharat Ratna for Major Dhyanchand a step ahead! Pre production for the documentary begins in June with plans to release it on December 3, this year which also marks the 42nd death anniversary of the legend.