Puri: Vaccination drive against COVID19 has been undertaken on priority by Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) for Sevayats in the age group of 18-44 years. Target is set for completing all vaccinations before the beginning of the Ratha Yatra. Today, 475 sevayat were vaccinated in the above age group. Total number of 699 vaccinations have been administered since 15th May.

