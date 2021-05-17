Govt calls for collaborative effort and action to reduce the impact of cyclone in pandemic time

New Delhi: Mr Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, and Food & Public Distribution, GoI along with Mr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, GoI, yesterday interacted with the industry associations and stakeholders to discuss probable impact of severe cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ in the state of Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat and preparedness of industry and state government to address the challenges caused in next few days.

Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, Indian Metrological Department (IMD) gave a presentation on the likely path of the cyclone ‘Tauktae’ and its likely impact and severity in various districts. IMD suggested to the industry and state governments for taking the preventive measures as well as readying the relief based on its projections given in the presentation.

NDMA shared the preparedness on the relief and rescue effort planned for possible affected areas under the cyclone and informed about deployment of NDRF teams in the affected states. Officials from all the state governments shared the initiatives to deal with possible exigencies, which may occurred sue to the possible damage on infrastructure and other essential services such as Power and COVID-19 related relief, including maintaining supply of oxygen within or outside the states.

Port officials shared the preparedness of both major and minor ports, which will fall in the path of the cyclone and measures being taken to implement remedial measures in the shortest possible time.

Mr Mandaviya stressed upon pre-planning and effectively implementing the risks mitigation processes by industries for avoiding any major damage to their units and people working in it.

Mr Goyal expressed satisfaction on the readiness and confidence of the industry in handling the cyclone effectively and suggested state governments and other stakeholders including the NDRF, Air Force, Railways, electricity generation and distribution companies to work closely with the industry and help each other as and when requirements of prevention and relief arise.

He also emphasized on giving priority to industries involved in production of liquid medical Oxygen, Oxygen Cylinder manufacturer and Refilling Plants, Pharmaceuticals and products required for COVID-19 Management. Mr Goyal also instructed authorities to keep all the helplines 24X7 operational and monitor relief work closely. He also urged large manufacturers to support neighborhood MSMEs and associations affiliated to them.

Earlier, representatives of apex Industry associations as well as regional and local industry associations shared their initiatives as well as suggestions to preempt the problems and offer solutions along with the local administration. Mitigating power supply disruptions was one of the most requested support, industry asked for during the Interaction. Monitoring or relief materials and its distribution after the cyclone impact and addressing mobility for maintenance as well as relief during COVID-19 lockdown were some of the other suggestions presented by the industry.

FICCI was represented by business leaders and members from the three cyclone vulnerable states – Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa.

Ms Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Chair, FICCI Maharashtra State Council informed the officials about initiatives taken by FICCI in Maharashtra including sharing of safety guidelines with members to counter any eventuality.

Mr Deepak Mehta, Chair, FICCI Gujarat State Council shared information about preparedness of members in the state and lauded the effort of both the ministers to bring together all the stakeholders for information dissemination and actions required to collaboratively tackle the challenge of the cyclone. Over 100 industry and chamber members of FICCI from three states participated in the deliberations.