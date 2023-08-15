Joy e-bike becomes the Title Sponsor for the India Tour of Ireland for the 3-Match T20 Series 2023

Vadodara : Solidifying its enduring partnership with Sports, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., one of India’s leading manufacturers of electric vehicles under the brand ‘Joy e-bike’ added further Joy to the Independence Day Celebrations in India by announcing its association as ‘Title Sponsor’ with the India Tour of Ireland 2023. This significant collaboration will recognize the tournament as the ‘Joy e-bike Cup,’ symbolizing the fusion of sporting excellence and sustainable innovation. With this, Joy e-bike shall also display its recently launched ‘Made in India’ product ‘Mihos’, an electric two-wheeler at Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

Joy e-bike has earlier also sponsored the India Tour of Ireland 2022 as the ‘Powered By Partner’ held in Dublin. In continuation of its sports associations, Joy e-bike has also partnered with Chennai Super Kings as their official EV partner in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking on the marquee partnership, Mr. Tarun Sharma, President, Marketing and Branding, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said, “In the vibrant tapestry of India’s cultural identity, cricket stands as a unifying thread that weaves together the diverse spirit of our nation. In India, cricket is more than a sport, it’s a symphony of passion, teamwork, and perseverance that reverberates across every corner of our country. It mirrors the energy and dynamism of India, a land where traditions blend harmoniously with progress. At Joy e-bike, we stride forward with a vision of weaving sustainability into the very fabric of mobility and are propelling India towards a sustainable and electrifying future. Our commitment to providing innovative & eco-friendly products mirrors the cricketing ethos of adaptability and evolution over time. Our product range aims to create moments of joy and inspiration for our consumers. This collaboration of Joy e-bike cup is a testament to our belief in the power of unity, progress, and the unwavering spirit that defines India and in our pioneering EV solutions.”

Speaking on the association, Mr. Andrew May, Chief Financial Officer of Cricket Ireland, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey in collaboration with Jo e-bike, India’s leading auto manufacturing companies in sustainable EV solutions. Just as cricket unites fans from different walks of life, this partnership brings together our shared commitment to innovation and a greener future. As we welcome the Irish and Indian cricket teams for this captivating series, we are equally excited to welcome Joy e-bike as a partner that resonates with our values and aspirations. This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a statement about the direction in which both sports and industries are moving – towards a cleaner and more innovative future. Together, we celebrate this unique fusion of sport and technology, of tradition and innovation, and look forward to a series that will undoubtedly spark the same excitement that Joy e-bike brings to the world of electric vehicles. Here’s to a successful partnership and an electrifying series ahead!”

The series will comprise of three T20 matches where Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the Indian team as the captain, respectively whereas Paul Stirling will be leading the Ireland cricket team for the matches. The match will be telecasted online on the JioCinema app and Sports18 Channel.

India and Ireland Match T20 series is all set to be held at the iconic Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. The cricketing action will unfold from August 18th to August 23rd, 2023, promising thrilling encounters.