Aim is to create 2 crore Lakhpati Didis; Women’s SHGs to power Drone Ki Udaan: Prime Minister

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day today, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has said that the Government is working with Women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs) with the aim of creating 2 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in villages. The PM observed that 10 crore women are today associated with Women’s Self-Help Groups. “In villages today, one can find a Didi in the Bank, in the Anganwaadi and a Didi to provide medicines.”



The Prime Minister spoke about agri-tech and made a pitch for leveraging the potential of science and technology in rural development. The PM said that 15,000 Women’s Self-Help Groups would be given loan and training for operating and repairing drones. “Drone ki Udaan” will be carried out by these Women’s Self-Help Groups, said the PM.



