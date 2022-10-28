Job drive organized by National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled for both PwDs & Non PwDs

New Delhi : National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSCDA), Directorate General of Employment (DGE), Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India had successfully organised an inclusive job drive for both PwDs & Non PwDs on dt. 28.10.2022 in its office campus at Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar. In the job fair there were vacancies for Speech & Hearing Impaired jobseekers under PwDs category.

This event has been made successful with the active support of two employers, Ashmita Holidays Pvt Ltd & Sky Automobiles Pvt Ltd. They have taken interviews of 222 job seekers and shortlisted 122 job seekers including persons with disabilities (PwDs) among them. In the said job fair around more than 400 vacancies of different profile were there such as front office, Office Support staff, housekeeping, sales executive, Relationship Manager, CMO, NCN operator & Telecaller etc.

Shri Tapan Kumar Raul, SERO, NCSCDA for ST& SC was the chief guest to make this event successful.

Smt Sonalika Suman, head of office/psychologist of NCSCDA thanked all the employers and job seekers for participating in the event and requested all the employers to recruit more and more PwDs for their organisation. Smt Suman requested them to participate in future job fairs to be organised by this centre to ensure inclusive workplace at every organisation.