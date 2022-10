Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik today met Larsen & Toubro CEO & MD SN Subrahmanyan and invited him to Make In Odisha Conclave 2022.

CM Naveen Patnaik tweeted,” Pleasure meeting @larsentoubro CEO & MD SN Subrahmanyan ji. Highlighted him opportunities available in Infrastructure sector, defence manufacturing and green hydrogen sector, Mineral & Metals, IT, Shipbuilding and Skill Development; invited him to #MakeInOdishaConclave 2022.”