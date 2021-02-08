JNPT Inaugurates Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Project

Mumbai: In a major push under green port initiatives and with a vision to achieve sustainability goals, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT inaugurated the Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Project at JNPT Township in the presence of Shri. Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Deputy Chairman, JNPT and HODs.

The newly inaugurated, 10 MT/Day Solid Waste management is designed as per SWM Rules 2016 based on BARC technology. It is based on a Bio Gas plant for 5 MT/Day capacity with power generation from Biogas and production of biogas and generation power setup. As well as Installed hydraulic baling press machine to compress dry waste, Two Ghanta Gadi’s with appropriate partition for the collection of wet and dry waste separately, and SW collection accessories for planned awareness Training to stakeholders.

Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) is an ambitious plan of the Government of India, SBM originates from the vision of the Government for ensuring hygiene, waste management, and sanitation across the nation and aims for a Clean India under a collaborative framework of multiple stakeholders. One of the key mission objectives is to develop a modern and scientific solid waste treatment and disposal facility.

JNPT constantly focuses on sustainability to minimize the impact of the port’s operations on the environment and surrounding communities. On the environment conservation front, the port has undertaken many green initiatives which include harnessing solar power, sewage treatment plant for recycling of wastewater, e-RTGCs and also projects like the development of an Eco Park, marine conservancy, and comprehensive plantation. The port has also switched to LED lights at the port area to lower energy consumption & decrease carbon footprint.

The port not only aims to obtain economic efficiencies but also focuses on ecological and social stability. Thus environmental protection will continue to be an integrated aspect in JN Port’s planning and operations.