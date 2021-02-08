Sambalpur: A book on Company’s accomplishments during Swachhta Month 2020 has been published by MCL. The book depicts various activities and new initiatives undertaken by company like forging partnerships with women rural entrepreneur, women Self Help Group and women leadership at Panchayat level who have brought difference in the quality of life in rural settlements.

The book has been unveiled today by Shri Prabhat Kumar Sinha, CMD, MCL in the presence of Shri O.P Singh, Director (Tech/Operation), Shri K.R. Vasudevan, Director (Finance) and Shri Baban Singh, Director (Tech/P&P).