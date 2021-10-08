JNPT celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, implements series of initiatives and activities

Mumbai: To commemorate 75 years of progressive India and its glorious history, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), one of India’s premier container handling ports, has undertaken a slew of activities and initiatives as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration. The ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an intensive, country-wide campaign implemented by the Government of India that aims to engage citizens into nation-building activities.

Fulfilling its commitment towards uplifting the marginalized sections in the surrounding region, JNPT extended assistance to four orphanages located within the Port district as part of its community outreach under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. JNPT facilitated and equipped them with essential amenities such as cement concrete benches, sitting mats, an industrial water cooler with a purifier for drinking water, and inverters to improve the quality of life of those inhabiting these orphanages.

Commenting on the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, said, “The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a nationwide effort to recognize and celebrate everything progressive about India’s socio-cultural and economic ethos. By implementing new initiatives and public engagement activities, we intend to exhibit and accentuate India’s transformation. JNPT has been consistently spreading awareness and actively contributing to this campaign and has also planned several activities in the months ahead. Together, with our employees and stakeholders, we are confident further to strengthen this nationwide movement through our active participation.”

Among other initiatives and activities undertaken by JNPT as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Port organized essay writing, singing, and quiz competitions based on themes highlighting India’s unique culture and glorious history. Also, JNPT employees assembled in a human 75 figure to commemorate the 75 years of India’s progress and sang the National Anthem, symbolizing the unity of our nation. Furthermore, the Port also conducted a yoga session and installed informative signage boards and informative banners across the Port promoting the ideals of ‘Swachha Bharat Abhiyan’ while JNPT staff and officials engaged in cleanliness and tree plantation drives.

In the months ahead, as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ the Port plans to organize activities such as providing assistance to the underprivileged children surrounding the Port district, organizing health checkup/eye checkup camps, felicitation program of alive freedom fighters living nearby port region., host series of inspiring lectures by prominent personalities from diverse fields, conduct career guidance, nutrition awareness, self-defence training camps for communities living nearby Port, and furthermore.