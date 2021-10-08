Revolutionary health care device deployed in Kalahandi District of Odisha

Bhawanipatna: In line with the vision of Chief Minister, Shri Naveen Patnaik to provide affordable and accessible healthcare facilities to the people of Odisha, EzeRx HealthTech Private Limited’s flagship healthcare screening product EzeCheck was deployed in the Nagjhari village of Sagada Panchayat which is under Bhawanipatna Block of Kalahandi District. This has started a new chapter in providing instant healthcare facilities in the remote tribal regions of Odisha.

The product was procured by the District Administration of Kalahandi under the MPLAD Fund of Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Shri. Sujeet Kumar. It will be deployed in all the CHCs and several PHCs of various Blocks of Kalahandi which are located in the hilly regions of the district. It must be noted that Sagada Gram Panchayat has been adopted under “Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY)” by Hon’ble MP Shri. Sujeet Kumar.

Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Shri. Sujeet Kumar, Hon’ble MLA, Lanjigarh, Shri. Pradip Kumar Dishari, Project Director, DRDA, Shri. Somesh Upadhyay, IAS, CDMO, Dr. Pratap Kumar Behera, BDO, Bhawanipatna, Ms. Prita Kumar, OAS and other representatives of the Gram Panchayat graced the occasion.

All the esteemed guests stressed the need of providing timely and adequate healthcare in the tribal regions especially women and children who are most vulnerable to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and how this product will fulfill the healthcare needs of the people. The villages of Nagjhari were encouraged for immediate checkup and get a free screening of their health.

EzeCheck is a non-invasive portable health screening device that measures Haemoglobin, Oxygen Saturation, Bilirubin, Creatinine and Random Sugar Levels instantly without a single drop of blood from the human body. This helps in detecting Anaemia and predicting Kidney, Liver and Lung problems.

EzeRx is an Odisha based MedTech Startup Company which is supported by Startup Odisha, DST, DBT, MeitY and Indian Oil Corporation.

