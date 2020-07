Bhubaneswar: 2000-batch JK-cadre IPS Basant Rath suspended with immediate effect in connection with “repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour”, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in an order. The order also said that the 2000 batch IPS officer cannot leave the headquarters without obtaining the permission of J&K Director General of Police. Mr. Rath belongs to Pipili in Puri district of Odisha.

Related

comments