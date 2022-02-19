J&K Bank bags Khadi India Award for PMEGP, among top 4 banks in the country

SRINAGAR : For its distinguished pan-India performance in implementing the Union Government’s flagship scheme of Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for the financial year 2020-21, J&K Bank has bagged 4th Position across the country under Khadi India Award.

On behalf of J&K Bank, Zonal Head Mumbai Rajesh Malla Tikoo received the award during the Banker’s Review Meeting for the implementation of PMEGP Scheme organised by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Mumbai, Union Ministry of MSME (GoI) at Hotel J W Marriot in Juhu Mumbai.

While acknowledging the Government support on the occasion, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash appreciated the efforts of Bank staff for the achievement. He said, “Being among top 4 banks in the country for the implementation of PMEGP Scheme suitably recognizes Bank’s commitment as the premiere financial institution towards realizing the socially-inclusive and financially-growing economy as envisaged by Government through effective execution of flagship economic programs.”

“Besides, such a recognition will provide further impetus to the Bank’s mission of empowering people financially through all the sponsored schemes devised by the Government for their socio-economic development”, MD & CEO added.

Notably, the Bank has sanctioned 12455 PMEGP cases with a sanction limit of Rs 797.37 Cr during the FY 2020-21.