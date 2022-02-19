Odisha reports 534 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 534 new COVID19 positive cases including 147 in the 0-18 years age group

In quarantine: 310

Local contacts: 224

Active case count in the state stands at 7099

Covid-19 Report For 18th Feb

New Positive Cases: 534

Of which 0-18 years: 147

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 11

2. Balasore: 15

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 5

6. Boudh: 8

7. Cuttack: 15

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 24

11. Ganjam: 3

12. Jagatsinghpur: 5

13. Jajpur: 26

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 13

16. Kandhamal: 4

17. Kendrapada: 5

18. Keonjhar: 8

19. Khurda: 93

20. Koraput: 17

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 14

23. Nawarangpur: 5

24. Nayagarh: 21

25. Nuapada: 10

26. Puri: 8

27. Rayagada: 32

28. Sambalpur: 17

29. Sonepur: 10

30. Sundargarh: 121

31. State Pool: 18

New recoveries: 1272

Cumulative tested: 28766032

Positive: 1281989

Recovered: 1265843

Active cases: 7099