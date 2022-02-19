Odisha reports 534 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 534 new COVID19 positive cases including 147 in the 0-18 years age group
Active case count in the state stands at 7099
Covid-19 Report For 18th Feb
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 11
2. Balasore: 15
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 5
6. Boudh: 8
7. Cuttack: 15
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 3
10. Gajapati: 24
11. Ganjam: 3
12. Jagatsinghpur: 5
13. Jajpur: 26
14. Jharsuguda: 6
15. Kalahandi: 13
16. Kandhamal: 4
17. Kendrapada: 5
18. Keonjhar: 8
19. Khurda: 93
20. Koraput: 17
21. Malkangiri: 1
22. Mayurbhanj: 14
23. Nawarangpur: 5
24. Nayagarh: 21
25. Nuapada: 10
26. Puri: 8
27. Rayagada: 32
28. Sambalpur: 17
29. Sonepur: 10
30. Sundargarh: 121
31. State Pool: 18
New recoveries: 1272
Cumulative tested: 28766032
Positive: 1281989
Recovered: 1265843
Active cases: 7099