JioFiber service expanded to more areas in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and now available in over 19 cities and towns of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With life gradually limping back to normal, there have been several stories on small businesses, educational institutions, professionals who found a ray of hope in JioFiber, the most popular high-speed broadband service provider in the country.

JioFiber has rapidly expanded its service to major areas and localities in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, along with spreading its footprints to over 19 major cities and towns in Odisha. This has not only helped thousands of students in attending and benefiting from dependable and seamless high-speed broadband internet, hundreds of professionals especially from IT and other service sectors could continue working from home smoothly on return to their native places in the state.

Fast expanding its footprints in the state across different cities and towns of Odisha in a phased manner and JioFiber is now available in key areas across 19 major cities and towns of the state including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Bolangir, Brajaraj Nagar, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Rayagada, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajapur Road, Keonjhar, Angul, Puri, Bhadrak and Jatni. The service is expected to get rolled out in Talcher, Berhampur, Jeypore and Balasore over the next few weeks.

With increasing requirement for consistent high-speed internet for online education as well as work from home, JioFiber service has proven to be a delight for users from all walks of life including working professionals, students, entrepreneurs and small enterprises.

Several small enterprises and educational institutions in the capital city as well as other cities and towns of the state seamlessly switched to the digital mode in tune to the demand of their respective businesses and professions.

A teacher of a city-based private English medium school expressed her happiness over the consistent high-speed internet provided by JioFiber, as she could continue taking daily classes and even successfully conducted online examination of students in November. A senior executive at a local IT firm echoed the same sentiments as his team could offer seamless service their clients while continuing working from home during the pandemic. Some of the small businesses and enterprises who had to make a quick switch to digital transactions and service delivery, JioFiber came very handy due its consistent high-speed broadband and ultra-affordable rates starting from just Rs. 399/-, said the owner of a small business in Sahid Nagar area of Bhubaneswar.

JioFiber service expanded to major areas in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack:

It is worth mentioning here that JioFiber has further expanded its services to major areas and localities in Bhubaneswar, including Satya Nagar, Kharvel Nagar, Unit 3, Saheed Nagar, Master Canteen Area, Unit 9, Bhoi Nagar, Unit 6, Surya Nagar, Ganga Nagar, BJB Nagar, Brahmeswar Patna, Ratnakar Bag, Garage Chowk, Bishnu Nagar, Jayadev Vihar, IRC Village, Nayapalli, Nayapalli Brit Colony, Behera Sahi, Jagannath Vihar, Barmunda Housing Board Colony, Bermunda Bus Stand Area, Khandagiri, Aiginia, Dumduma, Cosmopolis, DN Oxy Park, Panchasakha Nagar, Satya Sai Enclave, AMRI Hospital area, Bhaktamadhu Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Ananta Vihar Phase 3 etc. In Chandrasekharpur area, JioFiber is available in Maitree Vihar, LIC Colony, BDA Colony, Niladri Vihar, Lumbini Vihar, District Centre, Bishnu Nagar, Prasanti Vihar, Arya Palli, Sikharchandi Vihar, Sampark Vihar, Press Chowk, New Govt Colony, , Shree Vihar, Kanan Vihar, Sai Vihar, Tulasi Vihar, Sailashree Vihar Phase – 7, Rangeswar Nagar, Co-operative Colony, Kanak Durga Nagar, Padmavati Vihar and is fast expanding to cover the entire city over next few months.

Similarly, in Cuttack, JioFiber service is now available in CDA Sector 6, Sector 7, Sector 8, Sector 9, Daragha Bazar, Rousa Patna, Meria Bazar, Samanta Sai, Nimchouri, Balipatna, Kafla, Jobra, Selter Colony, Bidanasi, Chahata, Mahanadi Vihar, Gandarpur, Aparna Nagar, Apania, Ananda Vihar and Niladri Vihar, while expanding to other areas of the silver city.

