Jio Studios unveils its Bhojpuri slate featuring all the superstars under one umbrella

Mumbai : After the successful announcement of its content slate across Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Bengali languages, Jio Studios today unveiled its Bhojpuri content line-up. From Nirahua to Pawan Singh to Khesari Lal Yadav to Pradeep Pandey ‘Chintu’, the films feature the biggest names and blockbusters under one roof for the first time ever. Not just that, Jio Studios has also tied up with the biggest producers from the industry Abhay Sinha (Yashi Films) and Nishant Ujjwal (Renu Vijay) as well.

The stellar line-up includes films across genres such as rom-coms, action entertainers, horror comedy, some of them shot at picturesque locations abroad.