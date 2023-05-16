Tata Steel Mining signs MoU with BPCL to use cleaner fuel for its Jajpur Plant

Bhubaneswar : Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to secure long-term supply of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) for its Ferro Alloys Plant located in Jajpur, Odisha. The MoU was signed in presence of key officials of TSML and BPCL here on Thursday.

The MoU was exchanged in presence of Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Odisha who appreciated the sustainable initiative and said, “I congratulate BPCL and Tata Steel Mining on signing the gas sales agreement that will help towards reducing the carbon footprint in Odisha.”

As per the MoU, BPCL, India’s leading oil and gas company in the public sector will supply the agreed quantity of natural gas through its pipeline to TSML’s Ferro Alloys plant at Jajpur.

The agreement, which is a part of Tata Steel Mining’s sustainability initiatives, will aid the business in significantly reducing its carbon footprint because it will allow it to produce ferro alloys using cleaner fuel LNG rather than furnace oil, which will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining, said, ” Our partnership with BPCL will ensure a steady supply of LNG for our ferroalloys plant in Jajpur. This Memorandum of Understanding is consistent with our commitment to decarbonization and our sustainability plan. We think that this relationship will have a positive effect on the environment in addition to assisting us in reducing our carbon footprint.”

Rouf M Khan, Head (GAS), East, BPCL said, “We are happy to associate with Tata Steel Mining and supply them natural gas for their operations, enabling us inch closure towards the goal of decarbonisation.”

The MoU marks a significant milestone in Tata Steel Mining’s journey towards achieving its sustainability goals and further strengthens the company’s endeavour towards a greener future. The company has been actively exploring and adopting various initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint and protect the environment.

Notably, TSML had recently inked pact with GAIL (India) Limited for supply of natural gas to its Ferro Alloys Plant at Athgarh in Cuttack to replace furnace oil with cleaner fuel.