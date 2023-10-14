Jio launches prepaid plans with free SonyLIV and Zee5 subscription

Bhubaneswar: Reliance Jio has introduced new prepaid plans with free SonyLIV and Zee5 subscription with the plans. The quarterly and annual plans bundle with high-speed data, unlimited voice, and free subscription to SonyLIV and Zee5. These will benefit millions of Jio users in getting access to latest OTT content on these platforms. Users can access premium content from SonyLIV & Zee5 through JioTV app.

The quarterly plan with free SonyLIV and Zee5 subscription is priced at Rs. 909 and offers daily 2 GB high-speed data with plan validity of 84 days. Similarly, the annual plan with free SonyLIV and Zee5 subscription is priced at Rs. 3662 and offers daily 2.5 GB high-speed data with plan validity of 365 days.

Jio has also introduced quarterly and annual pre-paid plans with free subscription of SonyLIV priced at Rs. 806 and Rs. 3226, respectively. Both the plans offer daily 2 GB high-speed data along with free subscription of SonyLIV subscription.

Similarly, the quarterly prepaid plan priced at Rs. 805 comes with free Zee5 subscription, daily 2 GB high-speed data and plan validity of 84 days. The annual plan with free Zee5 subscription is priced at Rs. 3225 and offers daily 2 GB high speed data and a plan validity of 365 days.