12 students from TPNODL Vocational Training Centre – Employability course recruited by Tata Consultancy Services

TPNODL is committed to ensuring the social wellbeing of the community in the vicinity of its license areas of operation through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in alignment with Tata Group philosophy and consistence in social innovations.

The TPNODL Employability Training Program in association with TCS has successfully provided employment opportunities to 12 students from Rairangpur & Jajpur. Trainees those who have completed “Employability Training” organised by the TPNODL at Gorumahisani College, Rairangpur & VTC, Jajpur were participated in a recruitment drive conducted at Gorumahisani College on 5th October 2023. Total 49 candidates were appeared in written test, out of which 27 qualified in written test. After written, there were TR round, HR round and MR round. HR team of TCS took interview of all above candidates, finally twelve candidates selected. The program, which aims to equip individuals from disadvantaged communities with essential soft skills and provide job-readiness skills, has enabled these students to overcome social, economic, and cultural barriers to achieve professional success.

The selected students underwent a rigorous 21- day training program in communication skills, teamwork, problem-solving, time management, and other vital skills. The training was provided by experienced professionals from TCS and was designed to prepare the students for the challenges of work life and beyond. The training also included workshops on resume writing and appearing for interview. TPNODL is also looking at other placement possibilities for the students. With this, the total tally of students recruited by TCS due to the Employability course now stands at 24, including Balasore VT centre.

Mr. Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO of TPNODL, expressed his enthusiasm for the academic achievements of these students, stating, “We are delighted to witness the success of these students in their educational and professional endeavours. Through this, the students will now be able to contribute financially to their families and their community. Going forward, these students will also be an encouragement and an inspiration for other children and youth in the locality.”

One of the chosen students extended their gratitude to TPNODL, acknowledging, “I appreciate TPNODL for offering me the training and support that facilitated my admission to my dream institution. The training has instilled in me the self-assurance to confront challenges and pursue my objectives. I eagerly anticipate maximizing this opportunity.”

The TPNODL Vocational Training Centre is a part of TPNODL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, which aims to empower individuals from marginalized communities through education and skill development. The centre has benefitted hundreds of individuals since its inception and continues to make a positive impact on the lives of many.

These are the selected candidates:

LAXMAN RANA MANORAMA PANDA

3.PHALGUNI DAS

4.PRASANNA SAHOO

5.RAKESH DHAL

6.SOUMYADEEP SAMAL

7.SUMIT SAMAL

8.SUMITRA RANA

9.SUNANDA BEHERA

10.SUSREE ROUT

11.SUNITA GIRI

12.JATIN PAL