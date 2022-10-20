Jio adds highest subscribers in August, becomes India’s largest wireline service provider: TRAI Data

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its excellent march as the most preferred digital service provider in the country, Reliance Jio has added maximum telecom subscribers in the month of August, according to the latest telecom subscriber data published by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

As per the report, Reliance Jio added 32.81 lakh new mobile subscribers in the country in August followed by Airtel which added 3.26 lakh subscribers, while VI lost 19.58 lakh and BSNL lost 5.67 lakh subscribers in the month.

In a significant achievement, Reliance Jio has now become the largest fixed-line service provider in the country, overtaking BSNL in August. According to TRAI’s subscriber report for August, Jio’s wireline subscriber base reached 73.52 lakh while that of BSNL was at 71.32 lakh. With this, Reliance Jio has gained the numero uno position in both wireline and wireless segments. It is worth mentioning here that BSNL has been providing wireline services since the last 22 years, whereas Jio launched its wireline offering JioFiber, 3 years ago. As per the TRAI’s telecom subscriber data, Jio has added the highest 2.62 lakh new wireline customers in August 2022.

In Odisha, Jio also further consolidated its No. 1 position by adding the highest 83148 new mobile subscribers in August 2022, as per the latest telecom subscriber data released by TRAI. Jio also witnessed steady increase it its wireline subscriber base in the state as the total number of JioFiber high speed broadband subscribers in Odisha increased to 162566 in August, according to the report. Continuing its rapid expansion across the state, JioFiber has now become available in over 36 cities and towns in Odisha and fast expanding its services to other major cities and towns in the state. Covering new areas and city outskirts, it has been catering to thousands of customers, including individual households to small and large enterprises and professionals in various fields providing an enriched experience with access to unlimited Entertainment, News, Health and education platforms.

It is worth mentioning here that Jio has been the No. 1 digital service provider in Odisha with both highest number of subscribers as well as highest revenue market share. As per the latest telecom subscriber data, published by TRAI, Jio leads with over 42% subscriber market share and over 52% market share in total gross revenue of the industry, in the state. This has been fuelled by Jio’s largest true-4G network, rapid expansion into hitherto unconnected areas and affordable rates along with seamless high-speed internet connectivity across the state. With the largest 4G network and highest number of network sites, Jio has been providing the best digital experience to millions of happy customers in Odisha and is preparing to soon roll out True5G services in the state.