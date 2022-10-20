India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.46 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.46 Cr (2,19,46,34,236) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,94,276) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415361 2nd Dose 10120257 Precaution Dose 7063520 FLWs 1st Dose 18437087 2nd Dose 17719156 Precaution Dose 13734968 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41194276 2nd Dose 32245804 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61996247 2nd Dose 53280780 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561393284 2nd Dose 516225893 Precaution Dose 100059449 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204045908 2nd Dose 197057206 Precaution Dose 50524481 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127679730 2nd Dose 123207835 Precaution Dose 48232994 Precaution Dose 21,96,15,412 Total 2,19,46,34,236

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 25,510. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 2,579 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,82,064.

2,141 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,51,515 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.94 Cr (89,94,39,208) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.97% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.85%.