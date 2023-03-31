Jindal Steel & Power observes Shri O.P. Jindal’s 18th Punyatithi

Angul: Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) observed the 18th Punyatithi of its founder Shri Om Prakash Jindal (Bauji) with a Special Prayer, Voluntary Blood Donation camp and a series of philanthropic initiatives.

Led by Angul location head of JSP and Executive Director (i/c) Mr Hridayeshwar Jha, all the department heads, employees with their family members, workforce of the company and villagers from the periphery, paid their homage to the Visionary Change Maker Sri OP Jindal and remembered him for his path breaking steps to usher socio -economic prosperity in the lives of the millions of underprivileged.

On this occasion, Mr Hridayeshwar Jha, inaugurated a Voluntary Blood Donation camp at Jindal Nagar Township and encouraged the employees to donate blood generously to save precious lives needing blood and blood products. Total 149 units of blood collected from this camp.

Jindal Mahila Samiti joined the charitable drive of JSP Foundation and visited various Old Age Homes and Rehabilitation Centres of Angul and distributed dry-food items and other requirements.

DAV Savitri Jindal High School situated at Badamahita (R&R) colony also remembered Bauji and as a mark of respect, the students of the school made beautiful pictures of Bauji.

Akahand Ramayan Patha, Puja and Hawan were performed at the Devbhoomi Temple situated at Jindal Nagar Township.

With indomitable will and perseverance, Shri O.P. Jindal who belonged to a farmer’s family, achieved stellar success both in business and social life.

With a vision for self-reliant India and as a pioneering Indian entrepreneur, he had laid the foundation for O.P. Jindal Group, which is now a leading Industrial group in the Country. The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry honoured him with the prestigious “Life Time Achievement Award” for his outstanding contribution to the Indian Steel Industry.

As a Member of State Legislature of Haryana and also as a Member of the Parliament, he meaningfully contributed to the welfare of the People. He had also served as the Minister of Power in the Government of Haryana.

Sri OP Jindal has enormous contribution to improve the Human Development Index in the Country by way of setting up various schools, hospitals and many other philanthropic institutions.