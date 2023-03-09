Jindal Steel & Power observes Naveen Jindal’s Birthday with Fitness Oath

Angul: The Employees of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) observed the Birthday of JSP’s Chairman Mr Naveen Jindal with Fitness Oath and organised various programmes to promote fitness among the employees and local community.

Under the guidance of Yoga Guru Swami Satyabindu Saraswati the celebration started with a mass Yoga session held at Jindal Nagar. Chief Executive Officer Mr. Dinesh Kumar Saraogi, Executive Director Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha, Mr. Damodar Mittal and department heads along with employees and their family members attended the yoga camp and took oath to follow Mr. Naveen Jindal’s healthy lifestyle.

On this occasion, JSP Foundation, the social arm of JSP also organised various programmes to promote fitness among the local community. To mark the occasion, an Open Gym was inaugurated at Maratira village by Swami Satyabindu Saraswati & Mr. S.K. Sharma, VP-JSP.

In addition to this several charitable activities were also undertaken at District Hospital Angul and other places of the district, where the CDMO of Angul Dr. Trilochan Pradhan joined the Corporate Social Responsibility team to distribute fruits to the needy patients of Angul Hospital. A Homeopathic Health Camp along with a cake cutting ceremony was also organised at Adruta Home Angul.

Institutions like Asha the Hope, DAV Savitri Jindal School and several others also observed the Birthday of Mr. Naveen Jindal.

Jindal Mahila Samiti President Mrs. Sujata Saraogi and Vice-President Mrs. Anita Mittal and other senior officials of JSP joined at various locations and addressed the people to emulate the patriotism of Mr. Jindal.

A special puja at the Devbhoomi temple and cake-cutting ceremonies at office premises were also organised. All the officials and their family members joined the birthday observation at various locations.

Team led by Mr. Joseph Peeris, EVP-HR & ES, Mr. Ravi Shankar, EVP-HR & ES and Mrs. Puspalata Satapathy, GM-CSR organised the events with the large participation of the community living in the plant vicinity and also in Angul town.