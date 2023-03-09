Primebook 4G to be available on Flipkart, as the platform expands its Student laptop selection; to be available starting March

Bengaluru, : Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, unveils Primebook, an innovative laptop for K12 students to enhance their academic pursuits and learning journey, on its platform. With an increasing reliance on e-learning and online exams, students are upgrading their technology to make their educational process more efficient. To be available from March onwards, Primebook 4G is designed to meet this demand with its 4G wireless sim connectivity and PrimeOS, an Android 11-based operating system.

Primebook 4G is a Made-in-India laptop that offers a high-performance processor with 4 GB RAM to enable students to use a wide range of applications and have a more engaging learning experience. The 64 GB storage (expandable to 200 GB) offers ample space for documents, photos, and videos. The laptop is also lightweight (up to 1.2Kg), with a full HD 2MP camera and a 11.6″ widescreen and its 4G capability makes it easy to use in remote locations.

Primebook 4G is the perfect choice for students from Class 2 to Class 10 and those preparing for competitive exams, particularly as the academic year and examination season begins in India soon. This launch adds to Flipkart’s selection of student-friendly innovative laptops. Students can also avail additional savings of up to Rs. 12,000 by opting for Bank offers, student discount brand offers, No cost EMI offers (on all cards), among other offers.

Flipkart has also rolled out a dedicated virtual storefront on its app, called the ‘Flipkart Student’s Club’, that has been designed keeping in mind the daily needs of students. This store offers student-focused computing solutions, brand memberships and affordability options to enhance their learning.

According to Hari Kumar, Vice President, Large Appliances and Electronics, “The demand for student-friendly laptops, one of the fastest expanding market segments, has grown 1.5X over the past 3 years on our platform. As a homegrown e-commerce platform, we are at the forefront of fulfilling our customers’ evolving needs. The launch of Primebook 4G addresses the educational needs of students by providing them access to the technology they need to excel.”

Commenting on the launch, Aman Verma, Co-founder and COO, Primebook India, said, “Laptops have become an essential gadget for students in today’s hybrid learning environment. We have launched Primebook 4G, with an aim to bring a high-quality laptop at an affordable price point and ensure every young learner has access to tech which is essential for learning. We are delighted to make available our state-of-the-art computing solutions to customers across the country through Flipkart and bring our maiden product to millions of young minds across the country and provide them access to our cutting-edge learning laptop to excel in today’s competitive world.”