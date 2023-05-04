Jindal Stainless sponsors Govt’s year-long Nashamukta campaign in Odisha in association with Brahma Kumaris

Bhubaneswar : President of India, Smt Draupadi Murmu, launched a year-long campaign – Addiction Free Odisha (Nashamukta Odisha) today at Rairangpur, Odisha. The campaign will be helmed by the Brahma Kumaris in association with the Government of India (GoI). Jindal Stainless has joined this noble cause by becoming a primary sponsor of this initiative.

Appreciating the efforts of Brahma Kumaris and Jindal Stainless, the President of India, Smt Draupadi Murmu, said, “From the outset, man consumes substance, but eventually, substance consumes man. Grassroots awareness is crucial in fighting this menace. I commend this noble initiative to make Odisha, my home state, addiction-free. This is a significant step towards bringing reform not only to individuals but also to the entire society. I congratulate all the partners involved and urge the citizens of Odisha to extend their cooperation towards this campaign.”

Applauding this government initiative, Chairperson, Jindal Stainless Foundation, Smt Deepika Jindal, said, “As a responsible corporate, Jindal Stainless is happy to join hands with the Brahma Kumaris and the government in their aim to eliminate drug addiction from India. Through the Nashamukta campaign, we aim to protect our youth, who are the future leaders of the nation, from the vicious cycle of drug addiction. Given our long-standing association with the Brahma Kumaris, we are confident that their intervention will not only ameliorate the drug addiction in youth, but also guide them to unleash their enormous potential.”

Through this campaign, the team will conduct programmes, roadside shows, seminars, and pledges across Odisha to create awareness about the ill effects of addiction. The campaign is a part of the larger initiative of the Government of India, named ‘NashaMukt Bharat’ which is aimed at sensitizing the masses against substance abuse by undertaking various awareness activities. The Brahma Kumarishas partnered with the GoIto accomplish this aim.