Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stresses need for a robust Asian Development Bank, #ADB that adopts transformational rather than incremental approach for sustainable, resilient regional development. FM addresses meeting of Board of Governors of ADB in Seoul.

Minister urges ADB to explain its plan for meeting its ambition with more concessional climate finance, especially to middle-income economies like India, whose economic progress is consistent with the pursuit of its #netzero goal by 2070.