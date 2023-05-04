Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to CM N Biren Singh, takes stock of situation in Manipur

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and took stock of the situation in the state. Mr Shah assured all possible support to restore peace in the state.

Violence broke out in some parts of Manipur on Wednesday during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’. It was called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in protest of the demands for inclusion of Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list.

A curfew has been imposed across several districts. The State government has also stopped mobile data services for five days.

The Centre is constantly monitoring the situation. Adequate number of para-military, security forces have been deployed to bring the situation under control in Manipur.