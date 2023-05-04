Baripada: President Droupadi Murmu lays foundation stone of Skill Training Hub at Pahadpur in #Mayurbhanj district, Odisha. President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Odisha beginning today. During the visit, she will visit Rairangpur, Pahadpur and Baripada in Mayurbhanj districts of the state.

Today, the President will lay the foundation stones for the Skill Training Hub and Community Centre at Paharpur. She will also visit Brahma Kumaris Centre, Hatbadra where she will launch the ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ campaign of Brahma Kumaris Centre.

Later in the evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Rairangpur Municipality at Rairangpur Stadium.

Tomorrow, the President will pay tributes to Pt Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary.

Later, she will visit Similipal Sanctuary. On the last day of her visit, the President will grace the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada.