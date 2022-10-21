Jindal Defence & Aerospace forays into Advanced Materials for Next Gen Defence Applications; makes major announcements at DefExpo 2022

Bhubaneswar: MarkingOP Jindal Group’s foray in the niche defence and aerospace segment, Jindal Stainless’ defence vertical Jindal Defence & Aerospace (Jindal Defence And Aerospace) participated in the 12th DefExpo 2022 organised by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. The 5-day expo was inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi along with Hon’ble Minister of Defence, Government of India, Shri Rajnath Singh; Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, and other senior dignitaries.

Jindal Defence & Aerospace has signed an MoU with the state-owned Yantra India Ltd. for engineering, development and manufacturing of defence products with their respective capabilities. This is in line with the Government’s push for public private partnership to serve Indian armed forces.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Head, Jindal Defence & Aerospace, Mr CP Agrawal, said,“Jindal Defence & Aerospace is proud to make IndiaAtmanirbhar in the area of advanced materials by presenting nickel based alloys, armour steel glass fibre, and carbon fibre composites for next gen defence applications.We are entering into integrated next generation security and defence solutions for the nation’s armed and paramilitary forces. For this, we are already in discussions with technology partners in India. We are gearing up to develop an artificially intelligent Security System, first-of-its-kind, in the Indian defence ecosystem. This would not only help our forces to build futuristic warfare capabilities, but also help Indian MSMEs to expand their footprints in Indian defence ecosystem.”

Jindal Defence and Aerospacehas positioned itself as the leading strategic material suppliers in defence and aerospace in India, with exports across the globe, meeting stringent quality standards and specifications.Itis aimed at making India self-reliant in niche critical applications comprising missiles & guns, naval, ballistic & blast-proof armour, aerospace, and other engineering applications.

In the past, Jindal Defence and Aerospace has supplied material for key DRDO and ISRO projects including satellite launcher PSLV, GSLV Mk-3, Chandrayaan, Gagnyaan, KS Nuclear Submarine missile system and missile canister for almost all missile programs. Moreover, Jindal Defence and Aerospacehas indigenously developed world-class armour solutions including bullet-proof morchas and podiums for the Indian defence forces comprising Indian Army, Indian Navy, CRPF, BSF, SSB, police forces, etc.