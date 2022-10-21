CEAT and Royal Enfield commemorates their long-lasting friendship with ‘Friendship Rides’

New Delhi : CEAT Ltd., India’s leading tyre manufacturer and Royal Enfield, India’s leading premium motorcycle manufacturer since 1901, are celebrating their long-standing friendship with ‘Friendship Rides’ among the community of riders. The friendship rides are scheduled in 5 major cities of India: Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi. The Pune ride is scheduled on 23rd October, followed by the Delhi ride on 30th October.

The rides focus on educating riders about safe riding practices that will enable them to have a better riding experience. XBhp’s community of experienced riders and influencers also participate in the rides. During each ride, the riders assemble at CEAT Shoppes for the checks before heading to the Royal Enfield showroom for an educational presentation on riding, safety measures and training. The experienced riders from the XBhp community share their experience with the other riders during the presentation.

Speaking on the Friendship Rides, Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Ltd. said, “We have a long-standing association with Royal Enfield and this ‘Friendship Rides’ initiative further strengthens our engagement with the riders and Royal Enfield. Rides as an adventure activity is picking up in India and while the joy of riding is central, CEAT tyres plays an integral role in delivering confidence and safety during the journey for every rider across country. In line with our brand philosophy of safety the ‘friendship rides’ maintains Safety and security of the riders as the utmost priority. We look forward to more such initiatives in the near future.”

CEAT is the tyre partner for numerous Royal Enfield bikes, which includes RE’s flagship model, Continental GT 650, Classic 350, Himalayan, Meteor 350, etc.