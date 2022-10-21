Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand; To also launch projects worth over Rs 3,400 cr today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand this morning. Mr. Modi will also review the ongoing development works at Kedarnath Dham.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project. He will also visit Badrinath Dham later today.

Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stone of connectivity projects worth over 3,400 crore rupees for the development of the state. Mr Modi will also lay the foundation stone for road widening projects worth about 1,000 crore rupees to provide all-weather road connectivity to border areas.

These projects will boost connectivity and religious tourism in the Garhwal region.

Apart from offering prayers at Badrinath and Kedarnath, Prime Minister will also address a public meeting at Mana village in Chamoli district. Mr Modi will also review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.