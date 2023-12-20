“Jharsuguda is the next hub for Industrial growth in Odisha” Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, Government of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is holding the 24th Edition of Enterprise Odisha in Jharsuguda from 19 to 21 January, 2024, in partnership with Government of Odisha and various industry associations in the state.

A Curtain Raiser of the CII Enterprise Odisha was held on 20 December 2023.Addressing the curtain raiser Shri Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, Government of Odishaspoke about the potential of Jharsuguda in becoming the industrial hub for different kind of projects in the region where is a huge potential in areas such as Sambalpur, Bargarh, Kalahandi. The state is holding single-window meetings to sanction potential projects. The Principal Secretary appreciated CII’s initiative to hold the 24th edition of the CII Enterprise Odisha in Jharsuguda in alignment with the Government of Odisha.

Speaking at the Curtain Raiser, Shri Bhupendra Singh Poonia, IAS, Managing Director, IPICOL and IDCO, said, “The government is focusing on creating local entrepreneurs and providing wider opportunities to MSMEs. Odisha is nationally known for industrialization. To maintain this all parts of the state need to develop ancillary industries and value additions. We would like to thank CII for organising this event in Jharsuguda for the first time. Through this program, apart from investors from outside the state, investors within the state will also be able to know about the opportunities available in different parts of the state.”

More than 200 exhibitors, 100 CEOs &CXOs and 20 PSUs will participate in the three-day exhibition and conference. The exhibition is expected to receive over 4000 visitors. Large and medium enterprises of the state, service sector bodies, national organizations of repute and various departments of the Government of Odisha will participate in the program to showcase their strength and solutions.Emphasis will be given to start-ups and women entrepreneurs.

The 24th CII Enterprise Odisha will showcase products and services in Technology, sustainability, renewable energy, logistics and infrastructure, security solutions, manufacturing, defence and food processing sectors.

Other dignitaries addressed at the Curtain Raiser were Mr. Shashi Shekhar Mohanty, Chairman, CII Odisha State Council, Dr. Pradipta Kumar Mohanty, Vice President, CII Odisha, Mr. Brahmananda Mishra, President, Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited (UCCIL), Mr. Sunil Kayal, President, Rourkela Chamber of Commerce Mr. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur and Mr Atanu Bhowmick, Director-in-Charge, Rourkela Steel Plant.