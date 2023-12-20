Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Annual Bhubaneswar observes Sports Day

Bhubaneswar : Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Bhubaneswar has observed its Annual Sports Day with great enthusiasm in on 16th December 2023. Shri Bamdev Acharya, Registrar of IIT Bhubaneswar graced the occasion as the chief guest and the Guest of Honour was Mr. Biswajit Pegu, Convener of Sports Department, IIT Bhubaneswar.

At the outset of the programme, the guests were welcomed by the students of Scouts, Guides, Cubs and Bulbuls of the school, followed by a march past. Shri Chakradhar Prusty, Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Bhubaneswar welcomed all the distinguished guests. Shri Ashish Behera, School Sports Teacher, presented the annual report related to sports.

Along with races, many entertaining sports competitions were organized on the Sports Day. The guests presented medals to the winners of various competition. Chief guest Shri Bamdev Acharya encouraged the students to maintain the sportive spirit in life. He said that a healthy soul resides only in a healthy body and emphasized on the importance of exercise and sports for a better life.

Members of Vidyalaya Management Committee Dr. Gautam Mondal, Dr. Kiranmayi Landu were present during the event. Among others, teachers of the school Shri Rajendra Prasad, Shri Bishal Sharma, Smt. Prashanti Subuddhi, Shri Mishri Lal, Shri Manas Kumar Ghadhai, Smt. Palli Mishra, Shri Santosh Kumar and all the employees were present on this occasion.