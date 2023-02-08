Jhabua’s agricultural landscape transforms with women’s participation

A seminar of progressive women farmers was organized at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) under the joint aegis of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India and Transform Rural India Foundation. Shri Sanjeev Kumar Ingle, Joint Director, Agricultural Extension, Ministry of Agriculture, New Delhi, Dr. I.S. Tomar, Co-Director, Agricultural Research Center, Jhabua, Shri Nagin Singh Rawat, Deputy Director, Agriculture Farmers Welfare Department, Jhabua, Shri Devendra Srivastava, District Manager, NRLM, Shri G. S. Trivedi, Project Director, ATMA, Shri Sachin Sakalle of TRIF and Shri Ballu Singh Chauhan, Department of Horticulture, Jhabua participated in the program. About 200 women agricultural entrepreneurs and progressive farmers were also present.

The main objective of the G20 is to encourage the idea of global unity through ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (One Earth, One Family, One Future) and widely publicize the innovation sweeping across the agriculture sector aiming to mobilize the participation of women in the field of agriculture. For example, in the field of agriculture, knowledge of modern farm implements, smart agriculture, digitization, value addition, processing, grading and packaging etc. are to be imparted through training and field demonstrations. Taking forward the main objective of G20, a seminar of women agri-entrepreneurs and progressive farmers on Best Practices in Agriculture and Organic Farming was organized at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Jhabua today.

In his address, Shri Ingle gave information regarding various schemes related to agriculture. He said that women farmers should adopt the changes in agriculture and use them in agriculture and help in increasing the income of the group and women participating in the group by taking training for agriculture and other agriculture-based enterprises under the scheme. He said that all the people would be benefited by the expertise of Krishi Vigyan Kendra. All the departments are working with mutual cooperation for the farmers and make plans for their welfare.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Tomar said that Covid has taught us a lot. The field of agriculture is huge, if anyone wants to be an entrepreneur then there is a lot of opportunity in this sector. Many companies are selling your product in the market. Our main objective is to increase production. Everyone should come to Krishi Vigyan Kendra and take advantage of it. Many types of training are being conducted here in which you can take part and draw advantage.

Addressing the women entrepreneurs, Shri Rawat said that a lot of diversity is seen in Jhabua. We have to make best use of the natural resources in furthering agriculture. By making small efforts, we have to move forward and promote organic farming, make collective efforts to take the group forward and take advantage of government schemes. On this occasion, Shri GS Trivedi said that G20 is a group of 20 countries which are progressing with mutual cooperation. In the same way, women can move forward by forming groups and helping each other, use modern technology in farming. We have to strike a balance between all the resources so that we can use them properly. He also informed about the ATMA project.

Shri Devendra gave detailed information about various schemes run through NRLM. On this occasion, Shri Ballu Singh Chauhan of Horticulture Department gave detailed information about various schemes run by the Department. On this occasion, women farmers Jhita Jhodia, Tarshila Bhuria, Sangeeta Basid, Shanta Singar, Ganga Bai and Jamuna Devi shared their experience. Shri Sachin Sakalle gave the welcome address and delivered the vote of thanks. The program was conducted by Shri Ajay Gehlot.