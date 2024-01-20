‘Jewels of Odisha’ Book Launch and Felicitation Ceremony at VARINDIA OITF 2024

Bhubaneswar : In a celebration of the vibrant culture of Odisha and extraordinary contributions of 50 eminent personalities to the state, the 15th edition of the Odisha Information and Technology Fair (OITF) 2024 organised by VARINDIA witnessed the grand unveiling of the coffee table book ‘Jewels of Odisha.’

This exceptional publication pays homage to individuals who have left an indelible mark on the state and society at large. ‘Jewels of Odisha’ goes beyond being a mere book; it is a heartfelt tribute to those who have shaped the diverse tapestry of Odisha across various domains. Dr. Deepak Kumar Sahu, Publisher and Editor in Chief of VAR India, expressed, “The genesis of ‘Jewels of Odisha’ lies in our profound admiration for the remarkable individuals who have significantly shaped the diverse tapestry of Odisha across various domains. This book is a tribute to their unwavering dedication, resilience, and outstanding achievements. It is a celebration of the rich cultural, artistic, and intellectual heritage of Odisha—a land that has produced gems in every field.” The felicitation ceremony commenced with the traditional ‘Lamp Lighting’ by esteemed personalities, including Shri. Prashanta Nanda, Member of Rajya Sabha, Padmashree Prof. Debi Prasanna Pattanayak, Dr. Subas Pani, Prof. Arun Kumar Rath, Mr. Tansen Singh, and Dr. Deepak Kumar Sahu. Prashanta Nanda, an eminent film personality and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, humbly remarked, “I’m honored and thankful to VARIndia for conferring me with a ‘Jewel of Odisha’ award; however, I don’t think I’m a gem yet. I’ve many more things to do for my state, my society before I can be considered a gem.”

Padmashree Prof. Debi Prasanna Pattanayak praised the initiative, saying, “Odisha is a state full of remarkable individuals who have significantly shaped the diverse tapestry of Odisha across various domains. I’m glad that VAR India has started this initiative to immortalize the brilliance of Odisha’s jewels.” The event also featured the launch of the ‘Jewels of Odisha Digital Channel,’ announced by Dr. Deepak Sahu. This initiative aims to continue the legacy of recognizing and promoting talent from every nook and corner of the state. The OITF 2024 event, held at Hotel Crown, Bhubaneswar, on January 19, 2024, successfully blended technology and culture, emphasizing the importance of innovation and recognizing those who have contributed significantly to the advancement of Odisha